'It would be better to die': Italy's lockdown cost

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Naples feels the cost of Italy's lockdown
As Italy begins to ease its lockdown measures, residents in some of Naples' poorest neighbourhoods share their stories of how the global pandemic has left scars on their city.
Takeaways and parks are reopening, small funerals can resume and some businesses are restarting.
But the shutdown has left deep wounds in a country with already serious economic problems.
Mark Lowen has been speaking to people whose lives have been changed.
Camera: Francesco Tosto
Producers: Gillian Hazell and Julian Miglierini
-
04 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-52508828/coronavirus-naples-feels-the-cost-of-italy-s-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window