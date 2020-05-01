Czech mayor in hiding from 'Russian threat'

Media player
Czech mayor Kolar in hiding from 'Russian threat'
A Prague district mayor, Ondrej Kolar, tells the BBC he is in hiding under police protection.
Czech police have told him his life is at risk from a "Russian threat", he says.
Russia has categorically rejected allegations of a plot, and Mr Kolar, speaking to the BBC's Rob Cameron, did not specify what the threat was.
The district mayor backed the recent removal of a statue of a Soviet marshal in Prague.
01 May 2020
