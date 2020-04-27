Spain's children run free again
Video

Coronavirus: Spain eases lockdown measures to allow children outside

Lockdown measures in Spain have been eased to allow children outside for the first time in six weeks.

Spain has had one of Europe's strictest lockdowns but the government hopes to ease measures further to let everyone exercise outside.

Kate Walder, who lives in Madrid, filmed her family both during the lockdown and as they ventured out again after 42 days inside.

