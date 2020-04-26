'Myth that Sweden has not taken serious steps'
The deputy prime minister of Sweden, Isabella Lovin, has said it was a "myth" that the country has not taken "serious steps" to address the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no official lockdown in Sweden, and data suggests the vast majority of the population have taken to voluntary social distancing.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Ms Lovin said measures that were too harsh could not be sustained over time.

