Lockdown's heavy toll on Italy's mental health

Video

Italy’s coronavirus death toll is the second highest in the world, and its lockdown is the strictest and longest in Europe.

Doctors say both things are creating a mental health emergency.

The BBC has been given access to a psychological support centre run by the Red Cross, where staff say they’re overwhelmed by calls from people struggling.

Psychologists are warning that Italy is not equipped to deal with the crisis, and that the rest of Europe must prepare.

If you've been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available. Visit Befrienders International for more information about support services in your country, or visit BBC Action Line

Film by the BBC’s Europe Correspondent Jean Mackenzie, produced by Sara Monetta, filmed and edited by Andy Smythe.