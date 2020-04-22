'They must be shot with Kalashnikovs'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The church threatened with Kalashnikovs over Covid-19 outbreak

The pastor of an evangelical church in France - blamed by the French government for spreading coronavirus across the country - has given one of his first broadcast interviews to the BBC.

Pastor Samuel Peterschmitt described death threats faced by his congregation and hit back at accusations that the church was responsible for the outbreak in France.

Reporter: Lucy Williamson

  • 22 Apr 2020
Go to next video: A child’s escape from Italy’s lockdown