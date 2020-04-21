Media player
Chernobyl: When fire hits a post-nuclear wilderness
Wildfires have destroyed large parts of the forest inside the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine.
Radiation levels remain within the normal range, but the fires have had a significant impact on wildlife there.
The site of the world's worst nuclear accident has become a unique conservation area that is home to many rare animals and plants.
Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov
