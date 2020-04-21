When fire hits a post-nuclear wilderness
Wildfires have destroyed large parts of the forest inside the Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine.

Radiation levels remain within the normal range, but the fires have had a significant impact on wildlife there.

The site of the world's worst nuclear accident has become a unique conservation area that is home to many rare animals and plants.

