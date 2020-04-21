A child’s escape from Italy’s lockdown

Video

Italy has closed its parks and public gardens to stop the spread of coronavirus. But one park in Rimini is welcoming children with autism under a booking system.

Nicola Coppa brings his son Nino to play and says it is making a massive difference to him after lockdown disrupted his routine and regular activities.

Filmmaker Elisabetta Zavoli spent the day with them for BBC World Service programme Newsday.

Editing: Greg Brosnan