Eurovision venue turned into Covid-19 hospital
Video

Rotterdam's Ahoy concert venue was supposed to host the glitz and glamour of the Eurovision song contest in May, but instead has been converted into an emergency hospital to help the Netherlands battle its coronavirus outbreak.

The BBC’s Anna Holligan has been given access to the arena as it gets ready for its first patients.

  • 17 Apr 2020
