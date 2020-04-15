'We can't survive a five-month closure'
Italy’s coronavirus lockdown puts restaurants out of business

As the lockdown in Italy enters its sixth week, some restaurants and bars are already going out of business.

The Italian government has told the BBC that it may be many months before they can reopen fully, without restrictions.

The BBC’s Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie has spoken to owners who are struggling to see a future.

Produced by Sara Monetta, filmed and edited by Andy Smythe

