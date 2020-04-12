'This is not a time for indifference' says Pope
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Pope Francis says mass behind closed doors

Pope Francis has celebrated Easter Sunday with a mass held behind closed doors at a deserted St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

He called for global solidarity in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, saying selfishness had to be rejected by all.

  • 12 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Archbishop delivers Easter message from kitchen