'We're afraid of the virus but we can't do anything'

Video

As the coronavirus crisis deepens, many charities have had to cease operations, reducing support for large numbers of vulnerable people.

According to the British Red Cross, there are thousands of refugees and asylum seekers living in poverty in the UK, although the government says it provides support for those who need it.

And in Calais in France, many migrants are living in makeshift camps hoping to cross to the UK.

The BBC’s Fergal Keane reports on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting those who have fled persecution or poverty.

