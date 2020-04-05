Pope marks Holy Week in near-empty basilica

Media player
Pope Francis marks Holy Week in near-empty basilica
The beginning of Holy Week is typically marked by a service in the Vatican attended by thousands.
This year only a small amount of people attended because of coronavirus.
05 Apr 2020
