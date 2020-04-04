Russia uses facial recognition to tackle virus
Coronavirus: Russia uses facial recognition to tackle Covid-19

As Russian cities go into lockdown to try to contain coronavirus, Moscow is using the latest technology to keep track of residents.

City officials are using a giant network of tens of thousands of cameras - installed with facial recognition software - which they plan to couple with digital passes on people’s mobile phones. It’s prompted concern about whether such widespread surveillance will ever be rolled back.

Sarah Rainsford explains how the system works in her own Moscow neighbourhood.

