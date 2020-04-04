Russia uses facial recognition to tackle virus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Russia uses facial recognition to tackle Covid-19
As Russian cities go into lockdown to try to contain coronavirus, Moscow is using the latest technology to keep track of residents.
City officials are using a giant network of tens of thousands of cameras - installed with facial recognition software - which they plan to couple with digital passes on people’s mobile phones. It’s prompted concern about whether such widespread surveillance will ever be rolled back.
Sarah Rainsford explains how the system works in her own Moscow neighbourhood.
-
04 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-52157131/coronavirus-russia-uses-facial-recognition-to-tackle-covid-19Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window