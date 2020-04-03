Media player
The staff battling coronavirus in a Barcelona ICU
The head of the intensive care unit at one of Spain's biggest hospitals show us what staff are facing in the battle against coronavirus.
The Vall d'Hebron University Hospital in Catalonia says the overcrowding of patients in the ICU unit will be their biggest problem in the fight against Covid-19.
03 Apr 2020
