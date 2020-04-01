The snorkelling mask that can help fight Covid-19
The Coronavirus outbreak in Italy has left hospitals desperately short of supplies including oxygen masks.

One company in northern Italy has used 3D printing to develop a valve that turns a snorkelling mask available at sports stores into a ventilation mask. It’s now being used across the world.

Video by Francesco Tosto, Gillian Hazell and Mark Lowen

