Has coronavirus brought borders back to Europe?
With the spread of coronavirus, many European countries have reinstated border checks and some have even closed their borders altogether, including Denmark and Lithuania.

The BBC’s Gavin Lee took a road trip in the Schengen area to see how much the virus has impacted freedom of movement on the continent.

Video journalist: Bruno Boelpaep

  • 31 Mar 2020
