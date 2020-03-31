Has coronavirus brought borders back to Europe?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Has the virus brought borders back to Europe?
With the spread of coronavirus, many European countries have reinstated border checks and some have even closed their borders altogether, including Denmark and Lithuania.
The BBC’s Gavin Lee took a road trip in the Schengen area to see how much the virus has impacted freedom of movement on the continent.
Video journalist: Bruno Boelpaep
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-52095551/coronavirus-has-the-virus-brought-borders-back-to-europeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window