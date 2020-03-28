Coronavirus: Spanish doctor ‘scared and exhausted'
The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain have reached well over 5,000 as the country struggles to cope with the crisis.

Nursing homes for the nation's elderly have been hit hard and ice rinks and conference centres have been requisitioned for use as morgues and field hospitals.

One Spanish emergency doctor spoke to the BBC World Service about life on the front line.

