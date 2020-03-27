Media player
Pope gives prayer to empty St Peter's Square
Pope Francis has given a solitary prayer service to an empty St Peter's Square as Italy's coronavirus death toll passes 9,000.
The "Urbi et Orbi" usually happens twice a year - at Christmas and Easter - and this particular service was called "An Extraordinary Prayer in the Time of Pandemic".
27 Mar 2020
