Putin cancels referendum to tackle coronavirus

Coronavirus: Russia cancels referendum and declares holiday
Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancelled a referendum and given Russia a week off in order to stop the virus spreading.
He made the announcement a day after visiting a Moscow hospital for coronavirus patients.
25 Mar 2020
