Migrants stranded in Moscow airports

Video

Hundreds of migrant workers from Central Asia have been stranded at Moscow airports after Russia closed its borders to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

With work permits running out, or work ending because of the pandemic, many are trying to get home.

The governments, in which the migrants are from, are now starting to arrange charter flights, after many spent days sleeping on airport floors.

The BBC's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford reports.

Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov