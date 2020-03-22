Italian parcel delivery drivers rally in song
Drivers for a parcel delivery service in Bergamo, Italy, one of the cities worst hit by coronavirus, broke out in song to lift their spirits as they were loading vans.

Around 50 workers joined in singing "the only people who don't give in are us" as they packed parcels in a warehouse.

