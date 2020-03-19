Exhausted minister collapses during virus debate

Media player
Coronavirus: Dutch minister collapses 'from exhaustion' during debate
The Dutch minister for medical care, Bruno Bruins, collapsed in parliament on Wednesday during a debate on the coronavirus.
Mr Bruins, 56, later cited exhaustion from weeks of intense work.
"I am feeling better now. I am going home now to rest," he said on social media, adding he would be back at work on Thursday.
19 Mar 2020
