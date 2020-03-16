Coronavirus: 'This is difficult but it's for the best'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: 'This is difficult but it's for the best' - EU

European Council chief Charles Michel has said that the coronavirus crisis will be "difficult" and "long", and that all citizens must respect the instructions they are given.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said neighbouring countries should harmonise measures in order to send "the same strong message to the people".

  • 16 Mar 2020