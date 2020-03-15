'Please stay at home'
Video

Coronavirus: 'Please stay at home'

Police use drones to enforce movement restrictions in Spain's fight against the coronavirus infection.

On Saturday, the country's 47 million citizens were ordered to stay indoors except for necessary trips.

Social gatherings were banned.

  • 15 Mar 2020
