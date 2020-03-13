Boy dangled into oil well to save tiny puppy
Video

Turkey: Boy saves puppy trapped in oil well

A 10-year-old boy has been lowered headfirst into an oil well to rescue a puppy in the region of Diyarbakır, Turkey.

