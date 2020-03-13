France's first politician with Down's syndrome
Video

Eleonore Laloux is looking to prove it as France’s first political candidate with Down’s Syndrome

In the town of Arras, the first-ever political candidate in France with Down's syndrome is hoping to be elected in the upcoming municipal elections.

Eleonore Laloux is campaigning for more rights for disabled people on the ticket of the incumbent mayor.

Hugh Schofield has been to meet her.

