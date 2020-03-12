Schools and colleges to close in Republic of Ireland
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Schools and colleges to close in Republic of Ireland

Schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking in Washington, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said the measures would take effect from 18:00 on Thursday to 29 March.

Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people should also be cancelled, he said.

  • 12 Mar 2020