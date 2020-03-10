How life looks under Italy’s coronavirus lockdown

Media player
Coronavirus: Life under Italy's lockdown
Italy has extended its emergency coronavirus measures - which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings - to the entire country of 60 million people.
Live updates: Italy struggles to cope with coronavirus lockdown
10 Mar 2020
