Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Long queues at Rome supermarket
Italians queued at night to stock up with essential goods after a nationwide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Shoppers tried to keep their distance from each other at the Carrefour supermarket in Rome.
Italy is the worst-hit European country in the virus epidemic.
-
10 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window