Lockdown over for Tenerife hotel guests
Coronavirus: Tenerife tourists celebrate end of hotel lockdown

Tourists who have been in quarantine at a hotel in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands celebrated in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when their two-week lockdown came to an end.

The holidaymakers were originally not allowed to leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, after a visiting Italian doctor and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

  • 10 Mar 2020
