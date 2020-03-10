Lockdown over for Tenerife hotel guests

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Tenerife tourists celebrate end of hotel lockdown
Tourists who have been in quarantine at a hotel in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands celebrated in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when their two-week lockdown came to an end.
The holidaymakers were originally not allowed to leave the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, after a visiting Italian doctor and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.
-
10 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-51811002/coronavirus-tenerife-tourists-celebrate-end-of-hotel-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window