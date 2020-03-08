'The Pope is caged in the library'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'The Pope is caged in the library'

Pope Francis delivers his weekly blessing via videolink, to avoid large crowds gathering and spreading coronavirus.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 08 Mar 2020