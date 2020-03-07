Water cannon and tear gas at Turkish-Greek border

Video

Clashes have erupted at Turkey's border with Greece, where migrants seeking access to the EU have gathered.

On Saturday, Greek police fired tear gas, and crowds threw stones and attempted to break down the fence near the Pazarkule border gate.

The Greek army also used water cannon, while the Greek authorities accused Turkish police of firing tear gas at its police.

It comes as the Turkish coastguard said it would no longer allow migrants to cross the Aegean sea to Greece because it is unsafe.

The order from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes a week after he said he was "opening the doors" for refugees to enter Europe, amid tensions over the Syrian conflict.

The EU accuses him of using migrants for political purposes. It insists its doors are "closed".