Russia says MH17 case fixed for political reasons
Russia says the MH17 case has been fixed by the West for political reasons.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also accused the BBC of "propaganda".

She spoke to the BBC's Steve Rosenberg.

A missile downed Flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people.

  • 09 Mar 2020
