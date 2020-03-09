Wanted Russian rebel scorns MH17 trial
Video

Wanted Russian rebel Igor Girkin scorned the MH17 trial, in a BBC interview.

He is among four accused over the 2014 plane disaster, in which 298 people died.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine.

