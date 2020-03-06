Syrian refugees wait to cross into Greece

Media player
Syrian refugees on Turkish border wait to cross into Greece
Refugees from Syria are among the thousands who have gone to Turkey's western border, hoping to enter Greece. They told the BBC's Jeremy Bowen why they had gone there.
06 Mar 2020
