Child migrants sleep in pens at Lesbos port

Lesbos: Child migrants sleep in pens at Mytilene port
Over 700 migrants have arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in less than a week, since Turkey opened its borders to refugees desperate to reach Europe.
Hundreds of them are being held temporarily in the port of Mytilene, with Greek authorities unable to transport them to the main migrant camps on the island due to overcrowding and safety concerns.
The BBC’s Jean Mackenzie reports.
04 Mar 2020
