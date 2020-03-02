Media player
Greek coast guards fire into sea near migrant boat
Footage has emerged of Greek coast guards firing into the sea near a migrant dingy, and shoving it around, as they attempted to force it back towards Turkey.
Migrants on another dinghy were met with shouts of "go away" by angry residents of the island of Lesbos.
02 Mar 2020
