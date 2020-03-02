Paragliding over Tenerife's coronavirus-hit hotel

Paragliding over Tenerife's coronavirus hotel
Some British tourists have been given the all-clear to go back home after spending a week quarantined inside their hotel rooms in Tenerife.

BBC correspondent Dan Johnson took to the skies to report on the current atmosphere in the area.

