Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paragliding over Tenerife's coronavirus-hit hotel
Some British tourists have been given the all-clear to go back home after spending a week quarantined inside their hotel rooms in Tenerife.
BBC correspondent Dan Johnson took to the skies to report on the current atmosphere in the area.
-
02 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-51700887/paragliding-over-tenerife-s-coronavirus-hit-hotelRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window