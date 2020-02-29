Thousands mark death of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov
Thousands of people have marched through the centre of Moscow to mark 5 years since the prominent Kremlin critic, Boris Nemtsov, was murdered.

The march is the first major opposition gathering since President Putin announced a major reform of the constitution, which many believe will allow him to stay in power indefinitely.

The BBC's Moscow correspondent Sarah Rainsford reports from the march.

