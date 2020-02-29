Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrants clash with Greek police as they exit Turkey
Migrants have clashed with Greek police after Turkey said it would open its doors for them to enter to the EU.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country could no longer deal with the number of migrants fleeing the Syrian civil war.
Greek police have fired tear gas at migrants seeking to force their way across the border.
29 Feb 2020
