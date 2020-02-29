Migrants clash with Greek police
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Migrants clash with Greek police as they exit Turkey

Migrants have clashed with Greek police after Turkey said it would open its doors for them to enter to the EU.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country could no longer deal with the number of migrants fleeing the Syrian civil war.

Greek police have fired tear gas at migrants seeking to force their way across the border.

  • 29 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Refugee clings to hope to leave Turkey