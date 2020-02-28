Turkey frustrated by refugee crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turkey frustrated by refugee crisis - Erdogan aide

Turkey is struggling with the burden of refugees from Syria, a top official has told the BBC.

Ibrahim Kalin, chief adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, accused Europe of treating it as Turkey's problem.

Nearly a million more Syrians have fled towards Turkey from war-torn Idlib.

  • 28 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Turkey reiterates threats to Syria over Idlib