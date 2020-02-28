Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Migrants head towards Turkey's EU borders
Drone footage shows a small group of migrants heading towards Turkey's borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday.
They were filmed near the Turkish city of Edirne.
-
28 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window