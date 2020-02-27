Guests 'horrified' by Tenerife coronavirus hotel
A British guest at a hotel in Tenerife which has been placed in quarantine has told Newsnight that she was “horrified” by the conditions.

Selina Lund said hundreds of people were queuing together for food and fellow guests were not following hygiene rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

Global cases of the virus have passed 80,000, the vast majority in China.

