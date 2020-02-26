'We have to do an assessment of risk for Six Nations'

Video

Ireland's Ambassador to the UK Adrian O’Neill has told BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett programme whether he thinks Ireland's Six Nations game against Italy in Dublin will be postponed due to coronavirus.

Six Nations organisers are "monitoring very closely" the coronavirus situation, with games under threat by the spread of the virus in Italy.

Seven people have died in Italy and 229 tested positive for the virus, while 11 towns in the north are in lockdown.

Italy's men and women's teams play in Ireland in two weeks before hosting England in the final round.