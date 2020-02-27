The perfume that's meant to smell of terror

Video

How would you like a perfume that smelt of terror?

A team in Moscow has created the putrid scent, in a protest against plans for a perfume store in a historic building with a terrible past. The former military court saw thousands of people condemned to death during Stalin's Great Terror in the 1930s.

The business owner proposing the perfumery has not returned the BBC's request for comment.

Correspondent: Sarah Rainsford

Filmed and edited by Elizaveta Vereykina