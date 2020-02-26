Should outdoor cafe heaters be banned?
A campaign is underway in Paris to ban heaters due to concerns about their electricity use.

Since the smoking ban, there has been a mass move to outdoor heating of these terraces with gas and electricity-fired radiators, which pollute the atmosphere and expend huge amounts of energy.

Previous attempts to ban heaters in the French capital have failed. But after Rennes in Brittany banned the devices earlier in the year; could Paris be next?

