'The doors are locked and there's a police cordon'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus hotel lockdown: 'There was a note under the door'

John Turton, from Hale in Greater Manchester, tells the BBC how he heard of a lockdown over coronavirus in his hotel in Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands.

He says people can walk around the hotel but they cannot leave the area.

  • 25 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Drone captures queue for masks