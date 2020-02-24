Police at scene after car drives into carnival crowd

Media player
Germany carnival: Police at scene after car drives into crowd
Emergency personnel rushed to the scene of a carnival in the German town of Volkmarsen after a car drove into a crowd there.
Police said about 30 people, including children, were injured.
24 Feb 2020
