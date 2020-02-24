Media player
'I'm not leaving China without my dog'
Anastasiya Zinchenko, a Ukrainian model, turned down the offer of evacuation from the coronavirus stricken Chinese city of Wuhan after she was told her dog Misha couldn't leave with her.
Anastasiya's story has gained international attention, including a call from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has promised to fly her back to Ukraine with her dog.
Video produced by Jonah Fisher and Abdujalil Abdurasulov
24 Feb 2020
